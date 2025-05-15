Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 219 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 132,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 355,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,482,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.5%

CHDN opened at $98.81 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day moving average of $121.03.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Douglas C. Grissom bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.77 per share, with a total value of $927,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,877.13. This represents a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Alex Rankin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHDN

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.