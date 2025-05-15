Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 252 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Hasbro by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,065,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,324,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,056,000 after acquiring an additional 242,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hasbro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average of $60.38. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

