Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,656 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 132,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.70. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

