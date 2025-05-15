Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,876 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in ASE Technology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in ASE Technology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $10.18 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

