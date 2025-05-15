Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,263 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

