Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 7,200 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Huntsman by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 125,595 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $25.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -109.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

