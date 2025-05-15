Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 8,803 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 43.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Qorvo by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 816,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,125,000 after buying an additional 645,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.61. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 283.71, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $869.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $101,630.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,473.73. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on Qorvo in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.21.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

