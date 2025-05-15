Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 99 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $96.10 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $115.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

