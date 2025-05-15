Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,620,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,097,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,448 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,972,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,646,000 after acquiring an additional 832,794 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,496,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 727,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8%

AKR stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.