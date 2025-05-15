Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $568,168,000 after acquiring an additional 69,908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after acquiring an additional 138,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after acquiring an additional 53,692 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $2,155,077.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. The trade was a 49.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total value of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares in the company, valued at $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.42. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $132.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.