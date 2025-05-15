Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,762. This trade represents a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $94,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,798. The trade was a 51.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC opened at $60.66 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.27%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.