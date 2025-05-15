Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 64,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 53,038 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $106.99 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $136.31. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.33.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $682.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.88.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. This represents a 17.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

