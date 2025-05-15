Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CNQ opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $38.86.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.4227 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

