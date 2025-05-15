Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of Meritage Homes worth $23,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,777,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,850,000 after buying an additional 217,618 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $76,910,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,169,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 5.0%

Meritage Homes stock opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.50. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $48,692.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,353.99. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

