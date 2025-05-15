Michael Guthrie Sells 50,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $3,588,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 516,434 shares in the company, valued at $37,064,468.18. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $2,939,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $3,007,000.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $3,057,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Guthrie sold 21,614 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,325,802.76.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in Roblox by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 819.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

