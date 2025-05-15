Mizuho Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $179.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $186.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price target on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.09.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.