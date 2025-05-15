Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $44.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,774.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 615,400.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

