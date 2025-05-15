MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 978,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,748 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $5,393,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,643,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,454,498.08. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,851. This trade represents a 20.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,792 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,567 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.