Nanotechnology Stocks To Consider – May 13th

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop or commercialize materials, devices and processes engineered at the nanoscale (roughly 1–100 nanometers). These firms apply nanoscale science across sectors like electronics, biotechnology, energy and materials to create products with enhanced properties. Because nanotechnology is still emergent, these stocks are often viewed as higher-risk, growth-oriented investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.34. The stock had a trading volume of 150,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,718. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a market cap of $341.98 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.09. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,128. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29. Clene has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.20.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. 63,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,969. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of VRPX stock remained flat at $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,504. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

Clene (CLNNW)

CLNNW traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,101. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Clene has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08.

