National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in National Bank were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in National Bank by 503.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 815.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in National Bank by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.77. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.47 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Hovde Group reduced their target price on National Bank from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBHC

National Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.