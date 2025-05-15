Natixis Has $413.99 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,887,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,462 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Natixis’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $413,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,798 shares of company stock worth $17,696,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $210.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.94 and a 200 day moving average of $208.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

