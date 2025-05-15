NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) CEO Acquires $99,695.20 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 45,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,695.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,930. The trade was a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NN Stock Down 7.3%

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.15. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.96 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. Equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NN during the first quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

