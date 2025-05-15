NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires $20,576.00 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) Director Jeri J. Harman purchased 10,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 377,376 shares in the company, valued at $754,752. The trade was a 2.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NN Trading Down 7.3%
NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.15. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.
NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. NN had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About NN
NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
