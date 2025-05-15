NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Acquires $20,576.00 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) Director Jeri J. Harman purchased 10,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 377,376 shares in the company, valued at $754,752. The trade was a 2.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NN Trading Down 7.3%

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.15. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. NN had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in NN by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,856,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,755 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NN by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 106,518 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in NN by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 410,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 72,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NN by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 69,149 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.