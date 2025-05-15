Northern Trust Corp Acquires 107,997 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,997 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. UBS Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.60. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $998,055.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,095.04. This represents a 26.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 18,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $1,152,040.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,698.35. The trade was a 24.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.