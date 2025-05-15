Northern Trust Corp Acquires 161,875 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,679,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Teladoc Health worth $15,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 776.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

