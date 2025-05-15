Northern Trust Corp Acquires 288,528 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,035,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,528 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $16,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Grocery Outlet

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $31,082.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,020.32. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller bought 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 219,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 and sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.