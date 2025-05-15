Northern Trust Corp Buys 123,012 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,784,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 123,012 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of Vodafone Group Public worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VOD opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.