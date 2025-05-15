Northern Trust Corp Buys 26,178 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,178 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,032,000 after purchasing an additional 156,762 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 205,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 116,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $61.71.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

