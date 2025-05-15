Northern Trust Corp Buys 7,605 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,717 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $15,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BOK Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BOK Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BOK Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.60.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $121.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $500.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

