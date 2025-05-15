Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 437,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $17,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.18. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $214,215.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,428.70. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $42,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,510. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567 over the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

