Northern Trust Corp Has $15.55 Million Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $15,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,670,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,261,000 after acquiring an additional 724,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,557,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,995,000 after buying an additional 1,118,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after buying an additional 101,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 52,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,387,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 695,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on Summit Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of -0.94. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $36.91.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

