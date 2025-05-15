Northern Trust Corp Has $15.67 Million Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Universal were worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,779,000 after buying an additional 38,940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 341.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Universal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVV opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $937.19 million for the quarter.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

