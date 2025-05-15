Northern Trust Corp Has $16.45 Million Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 811,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Asana were worth $16,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Asana by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $2,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,682,825.84. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,154,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,573,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,999,572.72. This trade represents a 0.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,074,507 shares of company stock valued at $30,025,743 and have sold 193,775 shares valued at $3,549,663. 61.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Asana

Asana Price Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Asana

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.