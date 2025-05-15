Northern Trust Corp Has $17.71 Million Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 467.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,706 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amentum were worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,360,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amentum by 10,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,787,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,319 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,499,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amentum

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of AMTM opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMTM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

