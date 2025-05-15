Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $15,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $7,985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $129,011,598.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,097,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,077,764.25. This trade represents a 34.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $326,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,390.52. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,853,420 shares of company stock valued at $132,127,204 over the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Vita Coco stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

