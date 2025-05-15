Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $15,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $7,985,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco
In related news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $129,011,598.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,097,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,077,764.25. This trade represents a 34.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $326,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,390.52. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,853,420 shares of company stock valued at $132,127,204 over the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COCO
Vita Coco Price Performance
Vita Coco stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.
Vita Coco Profile
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vita Coco
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.