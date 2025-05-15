Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,688 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $17,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 804.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRK. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.77.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.3%

CRK opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.14. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $512.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.