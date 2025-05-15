Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,426,625 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,416,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426,625 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $16,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,770,888,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,084,000 after buying an additional 396,188,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,318,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,163,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,539,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,263,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844,782 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,261,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Lucid Group Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 406.63%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

