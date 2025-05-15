Northern Trust Corp Purchases 148,116 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,116 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.68% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $15,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AMN stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $833.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.16. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $70.07.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $689.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

