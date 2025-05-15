Northern Trust Corp Purchases 280,383 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 280,383 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $15,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,738,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.97.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

