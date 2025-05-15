Northern Trust Corp Purchases 6,088 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $17,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZG. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “mixed” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

Shares of ZG opened at $67.25 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of -143.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,924.24. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,167.54. This trade represents a 38.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,196. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

