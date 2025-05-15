Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 916,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,945 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Progyny were worth $15,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 2,974.8% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. BTIG Research raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

Progyny Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of PGNY opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $30.42.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.86 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.