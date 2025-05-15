Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stake Decreased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 121,032 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.10% of Olin worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.56. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Olin’s payout ratio is 156.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Olin from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Olin from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

