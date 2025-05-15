ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Major Shareholder Purchases $131,973.12 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock bought 24,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $131,973.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,733,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,527,294.74. This represents a 0.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lake Lp Lynrock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Lake Lp Lynrock bought 24,576 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $126,812.16.

On Friday, March 14th, Lake Lp Lynrock bought 38,022 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $220,147.38.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Lake Lp Lynrock purchased 38,022 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $218,626.50.

On Monday, March 10th, Lake Lp Lynrock purchased 38,022 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $211,402.32.

On Friday, March 7th, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 27,921 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $162,221.01.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 27,921 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $157,474.44.

On Monday, March 3rd, Lake Lp Lynrock purchased 27,921 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $155,519.97.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $5.38 on Thursday. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

Institutional Trading of ON24

ON24 announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ON24 by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ON24 by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ON24 by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

