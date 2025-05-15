OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley raised shares of OptimizeRx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $186.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.28. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at OptimizeRx

In other news, Director James Paul Lang acquired 321,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,700.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 389,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,835.20. The trade was a 472.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

