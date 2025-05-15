Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 52,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 53,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.14).

Orcadian Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £7.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Get Orcadian Energy alerts:

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orcadian’s strategy is to secure discovered resources at low cost and to transform those resources into reserves and onto production

The Pilot field is our key asset. The field is well appraised and ready for development, Orcadian has selected, as the very best development concept, a low salinity polymer flood with two wellhead platforms, a dedicated FPSO, and a floating wind turbine.

Pilot is very well appraised with high quality modern 3D seismic and seven reservoir penetrations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.