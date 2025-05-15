Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 884,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $22,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 287,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 52,735 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $7,798,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 333.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 27,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $294,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,939.24. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

