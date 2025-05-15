PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stake Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,520,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,142,000 after buying an additional 63,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,145,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 254,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 643,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,103,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PMT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMT opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.36 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 172.04%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $210,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,189. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Lynch purchased 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $34,967.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at $598,436.10. This represents a 6.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Further Reading

