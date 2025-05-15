Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Price

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $234.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.37% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.9%

FANG stock opened at $144.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,892 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

