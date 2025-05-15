Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,907,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 790,650 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $16,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $146,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $6,235,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,141,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 796,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,917,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,434,000 after purchasing an additional 722,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.75 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.99.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.19. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

