Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pool were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 816.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,403 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $309.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.05. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $284.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.60.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Pool announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.22.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

